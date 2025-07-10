Criminal Justice has made history by becoming the most-watched streaming original show in India post-COVID. In fact, Pankaj Tripathi’s courtroom drama took six weeks to achieve this milestone, and it will surely grow from here, making it impossible for other web series to hit the target!

Pankaj Tripathi’s show with its new season starring Surveen Chawla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Asha Negi, has surpassed the most-viewed web series till date! It was Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, which was the most-watched web series in India post-COVID with a lifetime viewership of 37.1 million, as per 2024 Ormax report.

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict Week 6

Criminal Justice S4 managed to garner a massive 4.8 million views in its sixth week, taking the third spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 29 – July 6, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Criminal Justice S4: 38.8 Million Farzi: 37.1 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 : 35.3 Million Rudra: Edge Of Darkness: 35.2 Million Aashram S3 Part 1: 34.3 Million Mirzapur S2: 32.5 Million Mirzapur S3: 30.8 Million Panchayat S2: 29.6 Million The Night Manager: 28.6 Million Panchayat S3: 28.2 Million

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the courtroom web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 8.4 Million

Week 2: 10.3 Million

Week 3: 5.3 Million

Week 4: 5.7 Million

Week 5: 4.5 Million

Week 6: 4.8 Million

Total: 38.8 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

