Criminal Justice has made history by becoming the most-watched streaming original show in India post-COVID. In fact, Pankaj Tripathi’s courtroom drama took six weeks to achieve this milestone, and it will surely grow from here, making it impossible for other web series to hit the target!
Axes Most-Viewed Web Series – Farzi!
Pankaj Tripathi’s show with its new season starring Surveen Chawla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Asha Negi, has surpassed the most-viewed web series till date! It was Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, which was the most-watched web series in India post-COVID with a lifetime viewership of 37.1 million, as per 2024 Ormax report.
Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict Week 6
Criminal Justice S4 managed to garner a massive 4.8 million views in its sixth week, taking the third spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 29 – July 6, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.
Check out the top 10 most-viewed web series in India post-COVID.
- Criminal Justice S4: 38.8 Million
- Farzi: 37.1 Million
- Aashram S3 Part 2: 35.3 Million
- Rudra: Edge Of Darkness: 35.2 Million
- Aashram S3 Part 1: 34.3 Million
- Mirzapur S2: 32.5 Million
- Mirzapur S3: 30.8 Million
- Panchayat S2: 29.6 Million
- The Night Manager: 28.6 Million
- Panchayat S3: 28.2 Million
Criminal Justice S4 OTT Viewership Summary!
Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the courtroom web series on JioHotstar.
- Week 1: 8.4 Million
- Week 2: 10.3 Million
- Week 3: 5.3 Million
- Week 4: 5.7 Million
- Week 5: 4.5 Million
- Week 6: 4.8 Million
Total: 38.8 Million
Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.
