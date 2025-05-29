Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Barkha Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Meeta Vasisht, Asha Negi & others

Creator: Harman Wadala, Rahul Ved Prakash, Varsha Ramachandran, and Riya Poojary

Director: Rohan Sippy

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 8 episodes of 50 minutes each, new episodes out on every Thursday

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Review: What’s It About:

“Har ek gawaah ek adhyaay hai us katha ka jo hum baanchenge judge sahab ke saamne. To judge sahab ko kahani sahi samajh aaye iske liye aavashyak hai, katha ka kram sahi ho.” With this lesson, as important as the bible for any lawyer, Pankaj Tripathi, as advocate Madhav Mishra, is ready to defend another Murder trial. Will he win or lose? Well, no point in guessing that it is always the hero who wins, but it seems like the audiences will be surprised by the case that reopens morally after it is solved in the court of law in this season of the much-loved web series streaming on JioHotstar!

The web series this season starts with the murder trial where a well-known doctor, Raj Nagpal, is arrested and accused of the murder of his girlfriend, Roshni Saluja! The story dives straight into the case of Raj’s separated wife, Anju Nagpal, hiring Madhav Mishra to defend him!

What follows next is a murder trial with an accused who has all the motive to kill his girlfriend after they had a fight last night! Madhav Mishra assures that his client pleads guilty and makes sure to use each and every detail as a sharp weapon to dissect the case further!

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Review: What Works:

Director Rohan Sippy strategizes every single episode of the web series very carefully. Each and every twist is very well designed, just with the right amount of intrigue, and it arrives at the right time in the series, making the information explosive in a case that could have been an open-and-shut murder case!

The legal drama has, against all odds and the ever-shortening attention spans of this two-screen generation, managed to churn out four seasons. All four seasons have distinct plot lines and are accused!

Pankaj Tripathi makes this web series a one-man show, we cannot deny that the writing team is as powerful. Beyond Tripathi, the show’s consistent formula is, surprisingly, a strength in a world of web shows that surrender or burn out under the pressure of the expectations after a roaring season 1. Most of them are one-season wonders, experimenting and failing in the second season. But the web series works on a consistent plot line every season – high-stakes crime, a seemingly innocent (or at least, sympathetic accused, and Madhav Mishra fighting tooth and nail against a system that often seems rigged.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Review: Star Performance:

Pankaj Tripathi is a magician, truly! When I started the web series, I was dicey because I wasn’t sure what news he would offer with another court case. But the man is a show stealer! He slips into Madhav Mishra’s skin with such effortless charm and wit that you almost forget that he is doing this for the fourth time. It is like meeting an old advocate friend who is narrating another case he fought in the court! His folksy wisdom, perfectly timed one-liners, and the way he navigates the complex legal mess with an effortless charm make this series a winner! He continues to shine, proving why he’s the backbone of this franchise.

While Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen in each and every frame, the supporting cast, including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Surveen Chawla, Barkha Singh, and Meeta Vashishth, do a commendable job in their respective roles. Shweta Basu Prasad as the opposing counsel continues to hold her own, and I secretly want to see her pin down Madhav Mishra!

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Review: What Doesn’t Work:

Okay, this isn’t a flaw but a huge complaint and drawback of the story itself – releasing only a few episodes at a time! In this age of binge-watching, it is a huge disappointment. I could understand if you have momentary anger issues, looking at only a few episodes, arriving for such a brilliant series. It breaks the flow and, frankly, makes you lose that thrill. I mean, no need to take Ruko Zara Sabar Karo Meme so seriously!

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Review: Last Words:

Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra is a winning character and the reason, this show might never bring a dull moment. He is not a flashy lawyer with dramatic monologues; he’s a common man, a cunning, utterly dedicated to his clients, yet keeping his moral compass right! He brings a unique blend of humor, empathy, and sharp legal acumen that makes you root for him, even when the odds are stacked against him. Honestly, this makes him a very khaas aam addmi!

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice season 4 is now streaming on JioHotstar. Criminal Justice season 4 makes a tower from a deck of cards, waiting for Madhav Mishra you to pull the right card, and the entire tower collapses! Waah Vakeel Sahab!

4 stars!

