Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented actors in the industry and has proved his versatility through different on-screen characters. Let’s revisit the time when Pankaj Tripathi shared his views on nepotism.

During a 2020 interview with the Times of India, the actor said, “Nepotism has never really bothered me in any way. I have been busy working on my craft. People might think I am lying when I say that I have never felt uncomfortable in the industry. But this journey and experience have been mine, so only I can say how it was so far.”

“My truth is that I have had my share of struggles. I have worked immensely hard to bag roles in films. I have struggled for eight long years before people started recognizing me,” the Stree 2 star stated.

While Pankaj Tripathi admitted that star kids get opportunities quicker than others because they belong to a particular family, he also said that one cannot survive in the industry if they don’t have talent. “The audience is very smart. They know who is talented and who is not.”

The Lukka Chuppi actor also shared that his parents are unaware of his profession and achievements. “My mother was here recently with me and forced us to send her back. She wants that simple life. The other day, she asked me if someone had come home asking about me and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn’t know what I do, and I don’t even find the reason that she has to,” he concluded.

Later, in another interview with Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi reiterated his views on the debate of ongoing nepotism in the industry. He shared, “Duniya ke har field mein hota hai, baaki har field ke logon ka interview nahi hota, isliye mudda nahi banta hai aur again talent talent hota hai, yeh bhi zaroori hai koi parivaar ka baccha ho talented bhi ho sakta hai, toh talent se cheez ko maapein.”

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Said, “Salman Khan Pehli Baar Mujhe Present De Rahe Hai” & He Clapped Back, “Tiger, Bharat, Partner…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News