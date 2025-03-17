Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava is witnessing a box office run like no other in Indian cinema. It has completed its fifth weekend, unlocking many new milestones. Not only has it surpassed Pushpa 2, but it also clocked the highest day 31 collections in the history of Bollywood. Scroll below for the latest update!

A record-breaking fifth weekend

The Holi festivities worked very well in favor of the historical action film. After bringing in 6.75 crores on the 5th Friday, Chhaava witnessed another jump and added 7.62 crores to the kitty on Saturday. It has garnered 7.63 crores more on day 31. The fifth weekend total has concluded at 22 crores. No other Indian film has been able to achieve the 20 crore mark in its fifth weekend, but Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna’s film has done the impossible.

Check out the highest fifth weekend collections in Hindi cinema below:

Chhaava: 22 crores Stree 2: 16 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 14 crores

Highest Day 31 in Bollywood!

The streak of success continues for Chhaava as it has also clocked the highest day 31 collections in Bollywood. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Chhaava: 7.63 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 5.66 crores Stree 2: 5.55 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 5 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 3.45 crores

As visible, Laxman Utekar’s directorial has earned 37% higher collections than Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Total Box Office Collections

The 31-day total at the Hindi box office now stands at 562.38 crores. Chhavaa is the third-highest grossing Hindi film. It is only behind Jawan (640.42 crores) and Stree 2 (627.50 crores). While the 600 crore may be possible, moving up the ladder from here seems difficult.

Vicky Kaushal’s film now only has limited days until the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which is sure to steal its thunder during the Eid holidays.

