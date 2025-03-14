When it comes to making new records at the box office, one can’t forget the name of Aamir Khan. He’s the OG who started the craze of coveted box office clubs, especially in the Hindi film industry. Back in 2008, he inaugurated the 100 crore club at the Indian box office and, afterward, went on to create several new clubs. Among all of them, his one record is still unbeaten at the worldwide box office. So today, let’s discuss about it!

Happy birthday, Mr. Perfectionist!

Today, our beloved Mr. Perfectionist is celebrating his 60th birthday. He has been entertaining us for over three and a half decades now, and there’s still a lot of fuel left in the tank. Apart from impressing us through his acting skills throughout this long span, he has also proved his box office pull. Not just pull, but Aamir has also been the first one to achieve significant milestones.

In 2008, Aamir Khan inaugurated the 100 crore club in India with Ghajini. In 2009, he delivered first 200 crore net grosser in Hindi with 3 Idiots. With PK, he inaugurated the 300 crore club for Bollywood. Other than this, with Dangal, he inaugurated the 2000 crore club (gross) at the worldwide box office. To date, no Indian film has managed to repeat the magic of Dangal.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains undefeated!

Dangal was released in Chinese theatres in 2017. As we all know, the film was an all-time blockbuster at the Chinese box office, earning an unbelievable total. For those who don’t know, with China’s help, Dangal amassed a mammoth 2059.04 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

In the last few years, many magnum opuses, like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, and Pushpa 2, have come out, but none of those managed to beat Dangal’s lifetime collection despite earning well over 1000 crores. Forget beating; no other Indian film has even entered the 2000 crore club. Pushpa 2 came closer with around 1800 crores but couldn’t cover the remaining distance.

So, even in his not-so-good phase, Aamir Khan continues to dominate the worldwide box office. Let’s see if any other star manages to outshine Mr. Perfectionist in the coming future.

