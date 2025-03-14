Stardom in this country has always come with its pros and cons. While the pros are indefinite, the cons include the omission between public and private life. No matter how much the star or the media tries, somewhere or the other, there are blurred lines, and there is a public reaction to every action by the star! Recently, Aamir Khan, in an informal media interaction, introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Pratt, and all hell broke loose!

The Laal Singh Chadha superstar has been in the news since last year for his divorce from his ex-wife Kiran Rao. But the actor and his new relationship have been talked about in murmurs for the past few weeks, and he decided to go public to put an end to all the speculations.

In the media interaction, Aamir Khan also revealed that his close friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have already met Gauri Pratt. Gauri has been Aamir’s friend for 25 years, and she works for his production house.

Ever since Aamir introduced Gauri, the internet has been buzzing with reactions, and obviously, most of them are harsh and judgmental because let’s accept that society is the same way. A man of 60 years being cool about his new relationship after two divorces (one of them a year ago) and three kids is not cool and acceptable. So, no matter how unapologetic Aamir might be, the internet had a lot to say!

A user on Reddit wrote, “So Aamir Khan has 4th lady in his life 1. Reena Dutta 2. British journalist 3. Kiran Rao 4. Gauri Spratt: I hope your relationship with Gaurispratt lasts long.” Another comment read, “Yeh 60 saal ka aadmi ne teesri aurat dhund li. Yha mai ek nhi dhund paa raha.”

Some were hopeful that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao might eventually work it out. A user wrote, “That’s sad. I always thought Aamir and Kiran would reunite. They seemed to have that ease and comfort level and chemistry as well.” While others kept overthinking – “I don’t think he is marrying her, at least not anytime soon.”

And, of course, there were trolls as well. A user shared a meme from Tanu Weds Manu Returns with Jimmy Sheirgill’s dialogue and wrote, “Salman Khan Be Like Yahan Ek Baar Ghodi Pe Chadhna Naseeb Nahi Hua, Ye Ghodi Se Utar Hi Nahi Rahe Hain.”

