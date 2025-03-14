Aamir Khan celebrates his 60th birthday today (March 14). The Mr Perfectionist Of Bollywood grabbed headlines recently for introducing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media. He revealed that they have known each other for the past 25 years but started dating over a year ago. However, there was a time when he was linked to his various co-stars. In an old interview, the superstar had also spoken vividly about the same.

Aamir Khan On His Linkup Rumors

In an old interaction with Lehren, Aamir Khan recalled being linked to his co-stars like Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla. He furthermore also heard a speculation that he had proposed to his Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi co-star Pooja Bhatt. However, he admitted that he remains unfazed by these rumors.

Aamir Khan said, “I have been linked with a lot of my heroines. It is rumored that I had an affair with Madhuri, and then with Juhi also. It is said that I proposed marriage to Pooja Bhatt. So, there have been a lot of rumours about me. But I am not affected by these things. And, if we talk about professional controversies, I haven’t had any major problem with any actor till now. And I hope it won’t happen in future also. I had some problems with one or two producers whose films I quit. But nothing major.”

Talking about Aamir Khan’s past relationships, he was married to Reena Dutta in 1986 and the ex-couple separated in 2002. They are parents to Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He then tied the knot with director Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple announced their separation in 2021. They are parents to a son named Azad. Even though Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt as his ladylove in the media, he reportedly requested them not to click pictures of her and oblige her some privacy.

