Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain is one of Bollywood’s most cherished family dramas. It features an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, and Tabu. However, the film could have had an additional Bollywood superstar: Madhuri Dixit.

In a recent conversation with Radio Nasha, Barjatya revealed that Madhuri Dixit expressed keen interest in being part of the film, even if it meant playing a supporting role as Salman Khan’s sister-in-law. However, the filmmaker ultimately decided against casting her, and the role eventually went to Tabu.

Sooraj Barjatya wasn’t comfortable with Madhuri Dixit playing Salman’s Bhabhi

Sooraj Barjatya recently sat down for an interview with Radio Nasha. After the blockbuster success of Hum Apke Hai Kaun, he was working on Hum Saath Saath Hain and had already cast Salman Khan. Barjatya revealed that his Hum Apke co-star Madhuri Dixit was also very interested in joining the cast. However, the director hesitated to cast the inie as it was a male-dominated picture.

“I told her, ‘Madhuri, I am making a male-dominated picture, and if I cast you opposite Salman, then it is a minimal role for you, and if I cast you opposite Mohnish Bahl, then you will be playing bhabhi to Salman Khan.” “She is such a lovely lady, she said ‘It doesn’t matter, it is a joy to work together.’ But then I said I will not be comfortable,” Sooraj Barjatya revealed. Their chemistry as a romantic couple had won audiences over, making it difficult for the filmmaker to suddenly position Madhuri in a role where she would play Salman’s sister-in-law.

“The whole debate was that Salman is a star, so I had to cast someone who would be accepted as bhabhi, which is why we cast Tabu,” Barjatya explained. “Tabu came without any previous image.” Eventually, the film went ahead with Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Karishma Kapoor as the three leading ladies. Hum Saath Saath Hain went on to become a huge success. The same year, Madhuri starred in Aarzoo alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

