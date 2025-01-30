Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, fondly referred to as Thalaivar by his fans, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, affectionately known as Bhaijaan, is reportedly set to collaborate on a film directed by Atlee, according to a report by Moneycontrol. Atlee has established himself as a successful filmmaker in both Kollywood and Bollywood, delivering hits like Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood and blockbusters such as Bigil, Theri, and others in Kollywood.

It is well-known that Sun Pictures shares a strong relationship with Rajinikanth, as some of their most successful films, such as Jailer and Enthiran, featured the superstar. According to Moneycontrol’s sources, there is a strong belief that Sun Pictures could bring Salman Khan and Rajinikanth together for a film.

Salman Khan and Atlee have been in touch for the past two years, with discussions about a potential film progressing steadily. A meeting between the stakeholders is scheduled for February to finalize a deal by the end of the year.

Rajinikanth is currently working on a project titled Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. Alongside Rajinikanth, the star-studded cast includes Aamir Khan, Upendra, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Kishore Kumar G., Shruti Haasan, and others. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has already generated immense hype.

