Vijay Sethupathi’s film Maharaja was one of the highlights of South cinema in 2024. The movie has been loved by Indian audiences and appreciated globally, as evidenced by its success in China and Japan. Amid this, reports have revealed that Vijay Sethupathi could soon team up with Atlee for a massive project.

Murad Khetani confirms that Tamil films will be started with Atlee

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Murad Khetani shed light on their upcoming projects. In the interview, the Jawan director confirmed several big projects lined up with Atlee and hinted at their decision to venture into Tamil films soon.

The producer of Baby John stated, “There are a couple of things in the pipeline right now, and nothing is locked. The things are in the development stage, though we have locked one film. Sir Atlee and I are starting a Tamil film, which will be on the floors soon. We will announce more details shortly.”

Atlee confirms collaboration with Maharaja actor.

Shortly after Murad confirmed starting a Tamil film, Atlee announced his collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi for a significant project. The Jawan director stated, “Yes, it’s a film with Vijay Sethupathi, sir. It’s a fantastic film. Murad sir and I are producing it. We have been working on this for the last 2 years. It’s the next banger from Cine1 and A For Apple.”

With two years already invested in this project, Atlee and Murad are planning something significant with Vijay Sethupathi.

What role Vijay Sethupathi is expected to play in the film

According to sources, the audience will see the Maharaja actor in the lead role in this collaboration with Atlee. One source stated, “The film goes on floors in the first quarter of 2025 and will hit the big screen by the end of next year.”

This means the audience must wait at least a year to see Vijay Sethupathi in a grand project with Atlee. The South star’s character has been described as a terrific role that does justice to Vijay’s star status.

Overall, after Maharaja’s success, Vijay Sethupathi is well on his way to delivering another significant cinematic experience on the big screen.

