Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has been winning hearts around the globe. The movie has also been released in other countries like Japan and China, attaining massive success at the box office. Amid this conquest, let’s discuss one intriguing fact about Vijay Sethupathi that will surely enrich your respect for him even more.

Vijay Sethupathi Names His Son ‘Surya’ as a Tribute to His Childhood Friend

During one of his previous conversations, the 44-year-old actor disclosed the heartfelt rationale behind his son’s name, Surya. The South star shared that the name was given as a homage to his childhood friend Surya, whom he tragically lost during their early years.

As a way of observing his late friend’s memory, Vijay Sethupathi named his son Surya, making it a heartwarming and noteworthy tribute.

Who Is Vijay Married To, and How Many Children Does the Actor Have?

Vijay Sethupathi is married to Jessie Sethupathi. Earlier in his life, the Maharaja actor moved to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he worked as an accountant to support his three siblings. During this time, he met his future wife and dated her online. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

The couple currently has two children: Surya, their elder son, and Shreeja, their younger daughter. Interestingly, Surya has already made his cinema debut by playing Vijay’s childhood character in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

When Is Vijay Sethupathi’s Next Film Scheduled for Theatrical Release?

The South star is set to hit the big screens again on December 20, 2024, with Viduthalai Part 2 alongside Soori as part of the cast. There is a significant buzz surrounding the movie. The film’s first installment also received a great response from the audience, and the same is expected for the second part.

