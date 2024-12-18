Vijay Sethupathi, the Maharaja of Kollywood, had the most excellent 2024 and is currently promoting the release of his film Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran.

Sethupati was seen promoting the film ahead of its release in Hyderabad when a reporter from The Great Andhra asked him about Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Suriya starrer Kanguva’s disastrous performance at the Telugu box office.

In his response, Sethupati said, “When I come to promote my film, why should I talk about all this? Why should we talk about this?”

“People have trolled me in the past too. Everyone who does a business hopes to succeed in it. Be it a hit or a flop, people invested in it, hoping it would be a success. Even now, before we release a film, we show it to people. We show every film, even my flop films, to people before release to understand the general opinion,” the actor said.

Asking about his film’s performance and how he prepared for the role would not have triggered the actor, but this got him angry. It is known that Kanguva did not do well at the box office, and that has happened for various reasons. But it is important to focus on and highlight the efforts of the cast and crew rather than making fun of them.

Vijay Sethupathi does not tolerate such things and respects his fellow actors. So, he chose to shut the reporter by teaching him a lesson.

Vidudala Part 2 also stars Manju Warrier and Soori in key roles. Elred Kumar produces it under the RS Infotainment banner and Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company. The film will be released on December 20th in Tamil and Telugu.

