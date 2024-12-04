All of Kollywood’s dreams came crashing down, with Kanguva turning out to be a colossal disaster. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the magnum opus was expected to mint big numbers across the globe, but the negative word-of-mouth killed all the chances. After faring poorly, the film has wrapped up its dismal run at the overseas box office. Expectedly, it has resulted in big losses for buyers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Siva directorial was rejected by the audience on the opening day itself. After negative reviews, even word-of-mouth from the audience came out as a big blow, hampering the business of the film right from the first day. After an underwhelming start, there was no recovery, and it witnessed some harsh drops. Finally, the international market has closed its doors for the Suriya starrer, and the numbers that are out are truly disappointing.

As per the final overseas update, Kanguva has closed its box office run by earning just 24.14 crore gross. This is a disastrous result as the film had locked a lucrative pre-release theatrical deal for its overseas rights. For the unversed, the makers have sold theatrical rights for 40 crores. The share out of 24.14 crores is said to be approximately 10 crores.

So, if we look at the overseas condition, Kanguva failed to recover 30 crores against the price of 40 crores, resulting in a 75% loss for the buyers. Overall, it has emerged as one of the biggest disasters for Kollywood and Indian cinema in recent times.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the Suriya starrer somehow crossed the 100-crore barrier, and after this ongoing week, it will be practically out of theatres. Also, it is rumored to be released on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of December.

