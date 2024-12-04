The Basil Joseph starrer Sookshma Darshini has been yet another successful offering from the Malayalam film industry after ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam. Made on a modest budget, the movie has not only garnered excellent returns but is also inching towards the 50 crore mark. Take a look at its box office performance on its 12th day.

Sookshma Darshini Box Office Day 12

On its 12th day, the Basil Joseph starrer witnessed a slight drop of 0.70%. Sookshma Darshini earned around 0.64 crores on its twelfth day, while it had earned 0.70 crore on its 11th day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 21.79 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to a decent 18 crore. The movie’s worldwide collection now comes to 43.71 crore.

Sookshma Darshini is now inching towards 50 crores. However, it seems like a difficult task now to reach this mark because the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is all set to arrive tomorrow like a storm. The movie is most likely to wrap up below 50 crores.

Mounted on a scale of 10 crores, with its current India net collection of 21.79 crore, the movie’s ROI comes to 11.79 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to a whopping 117.9%. The film has garnered an excellent word of mouth which helped in boosting its collection. The film is officially a huge success.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshma Darshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip and Deepak Parambol in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by MC Jithin. At the same time, the music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

