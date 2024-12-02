The Basil Joseph starrer Sookshma Darshini is on a roll. The movie has turned out to be another impressive offering from Mollywood. On its 10th day, the film has not only crossed 20 crores when it comes to its India net collection but has also garnered an ROI of above 100%.

Sookshma Darshini Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the film saw a growth of 2.30%. It earned 2.60 crore whereas it had amassed 2.25 crore on its 9th day. The movie has crossed 20 crores when it comes to its India net collection wherein the total collection stands at 20.45 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 24.13 crore. The movie has also been doing fairly well overseas wherein it had earned 12.25 crore. The worldwide collection of the film comes to 36.38 crore. Given a more positive word of mouth, we will not be surprised if the collections witness a further growth. However, it has only the next 2 days to show some momentum before the Pushpa 2 storm forays to steal all the footfalls.

Sookshma Darshini’s Stellar ROI

On its 10th day, given its current India net collection of 20.45 crores, the movie’s ROI is around 10.45 crores. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a budget of 10 crores and has already become an astounding success. The movie’s ROI percentage now stands at whopping 104.5%. This results in the film already becoming a super hit.

About The Film

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshma Darshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip and Deepak Parambol. The movie has been directed by MC Jithin. The music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

