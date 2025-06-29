Popular American sitcom, Friends, gave all the six actors – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc – massive recognition across the globe. While their friendship has been quite tight over the years, even after the show concluded, there were a lot of romance rumors surfacing everywhere between the actors. One of the most iconic dating rumors has been between Aniston and Schwimmer, who played the onscreen couple Rachel and Ross in the show.

While that rumor was baseless, there was this one actor who had a major crush on Jennifer and had even asked her out, only to get rejected by her. Can you guess who that was? Well, it was the late actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, in the show. Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Did Matthew Perry Ask Jennifer Aniston Out For A Date?

Matthew had always been very vocal about his journey, be it as an actor, an addict, or about his personal life. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he penned many heartfelt and hurtful moments from his life. One of them was his regret for asking Jennifer Aniston out. Because he was rejected. In the memoir, the late actor had written, “I got the sense she was intrigued, too—maybe it was going to be something.”

yep we really should talk more on jennifer aniston and matthew perry friendship pic.twitter.com/AHx5C7v2wy — hana (@mndlersftw) June 2, 2021

Apparently, Perry had feelings for the actress in the initial years of their friendship before Friends could happen to them. And after explaining his feelings for her, he had asked Jennifer out, but unfortunately, got turned down by the actress. According to the 17 Again actor, this was one of the most regretful moments of his life. He stated, “I only compounded the error by then asking her out, [Jennifer] declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, ‘We can’t be friends!”

Jennifer had offered to stay friends after Perry had pulled this stunt, but it was the actor who refused it after getting turned down by her. However, things took an ironic turn, and they got roped in the American sitcom, Friends, where she played Rachel Green, while he was seen as Chandler Bing. Since then, their onscreen and offscreen bond had been inseparable. So much so that Perry’s demise had left the actress devastated. For those who don’t know, the actor’s death included drowning, coronary artery disease, and effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder).

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston on the set of Friends (1995). pic.twitter.com/nT7YeIaots — filmartbox (@filmartbox) March 26, 2017

Well, did you know that Matthew Perry had a romantic feeling toward Jennifer Aniston?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Law & Order Nearly Got Canceled Because Of This Particular Reason, But These Two Characters Reportedly Saved The Long-Running Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News