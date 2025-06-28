The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw things taking a very unexpected turn when Luna caught on to what was happening. She found out that this was a setup planned by Will. On the other hand, Brooke reeled at Nick’s news who told her that Ridge said yes to Taylor’s proposal.

From dangerous plotting and lives in danger to search warrants and frantic attempts, the audience has quite a lot to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 30, 2025

The first episode of the week features Luna being the run while Sheila tells Deacon that betrayal is the Spencer way. How will they manage to track her down? Ridge confronts Brooke with the truth. How will she react now that she knows Ridge is engaged to Taylor after accepting her proposal?

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

With everyone searching for her, Luna again approaches Hayes at school. Is the young boy in danger? Steffy worries that the Luna drama is affecting Ridge and Taylor’s engagement. What will she do to stop it from acting like a cloud on her parents’ happy news? What steps is Steffy going to take?

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Up next, Steffy and Taylor are shocked by what Hayes has brought home from school. Are they going to do something to amp up their security? This could be how Luna puts the whole family in danger. After all, her constant attempts at stalking her half-brother might be the tip of the evil skirmish.

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Sheila becomes frantic when she realizes what Luna’s plan is. What will she do to stop her psychotic granddaughter from doing something that can never be fixed? Luna forces Ms. Dylan to get Steffy to Hayes’s school. Is this going to backfire on Luna or will she use this to blackmail Steffy?

When Grace gives Liam bad news, how will he react? Is there no way of nursing him back to health? Is a terminal brain illness beyond fixing now?

Friday, July 4, 2025

The last episode of next week features Sheila convincing Taylor to give up important information. Ridge reassures Liam and Hope that he has the police seeking to re-arrest Luna. But will it work or not? Steffy becomes fearful for her life. Will Finn be able to put a stop on his daughter Luna?

