In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra felt sick watching Will and Luna kiss. This happened during his attempt to get Luna to confess on camera. Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor indulged in their love. And lastly, Nick got ready to share everything he’s learned with Brooke.

Some big and shocking reveals, plus heartbreaking moments, are on the way for avid viewers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 27, 2025

This week’s final episode features things taking a very unexpected turn when Luna catches on to what is happening. Despite knowing what a risky plan this could be, Will goes ahead and takes on the big onus of exposing Luna, her murderous tendencies, and her psychotic plans to kill off Steffy.

Things were going great. After all, Luna took the bait when she discovered Will had broken up with Electra. But not for long because Luna is now piecing things together and figuring out this is all a trap. A golden one since she has desperately wanted Will, but a massive trap regardless of it.

How will Luna react when she gets suspicious? Will she wonder how Will went from being crazy about Electra to not wanting anything to do with her? Or did she spot the camera recording her every move and revelation? Is her response going to be psychotic? Is Will going to be in danger now?

On the other hand, Brooke reels at Nick’s news. Even though the audience has gotten beyond exhausted of her same old destiny rant, she is still going on, and climbing Ridge is destined for her. Brooke is hopeful about getting back with him despite his clear rejections and his relationship with Taylor.

Things are about to get even more messy for Brooke now that Nick told her how Taylor proposed to Ridge for marriage, and he accepted. The two are now officially engaged and ready to tie the knot, and Brooke is shocked by this. Nick eavesdropped on the duo and came over to share what happened.

Brooke is about to be heartbroken for the nth time, but that’s on her for still claiming Ridge is her destiny. Even though she did everything she could, going so far as to try to seduce him, Ridge remained steadfast with Taylor. What will Brooke do now that her dream is shattering in front of her eyes? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

