The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Bill making a confession to Li about the whole Luna scenario. He accepted that he regretted helping her out. On the other hand, Luna surprised Steffy at her home. Coming back time and again despite warnings to stay away from the place.

The drama and revenge games are escalating and there will come a point of no return very soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama that revolves around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 13, 2025

The final episode of the week features Hope comforting Brooke, who is now without Ridge, Hope or Beth. Hope is in a mostly happy space in her life at the moment. She and Steffy called a truce due to Liam, she got her job back at Forrester Creations because of Steffy and now she is engaged.

To Carter of all people. The only sad thing in her life at the moment is Liam and his terminal illness. She wants him to be safe and sound. She cannot lose him. They have a lot of history and even share Beth as their daughter.

Meanwhile, Brooke feels alone, isolated and without anything she wants. Despite her attempts at seduction and her alliance with Eric, Ridge refuses to give her another chance and has moved on with Taylor. He has also rejected her multiple times. And now Hope is very busy with her work and Carter. Brooke feels left behind and alone in this whole recent situation.

Hope is thus comforting her mother and offering her some support. On the other hand, Steffy doesn’t realize she is clearly in danger. Despite constant warnings to stay away, Luna keeps coming back to Steffy and Finn’s home. She is beyond stubborn at the moment. She is now desperate and jealous.

Luna will do whatever it takes to convince Finn that Steffy is the reason why they cannot have a father and daughter bond. And now that she has seen a beautiful father and son moment between Finn and Hayes, she is even more determined to do whatever it takes to experience the same.

How far will Luna’s obsession go? Will Steffy realize that she is her target? Or will she face the brunt of Luna’s psychotic and evil plans? Stay tuned to know details about the storylines running on The Bold and the Beautiful.

