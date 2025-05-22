The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam receive disappointing news from Grace. A cure was available, but it could drastically change his way of life. On the other hand, a reunion for one couple that was on the outs happened. Lastly, a strong game of convincing was on.

Will, Electra, and Zende tried to ask Daphne for a new line for Forrester Creations. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama about Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 22, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Brooke and Taylor getting into it about the fashion show and Ridge. Unsurprisingly, the two are back feuding over Ridge and all the drama at the Forrester Creations fashion show. Their classes are nothing new and have truly gone on for decades.

The main reason behind the animosity is always Ridge. Their love triangle never ceases to exist, and this time, there’s the fashion show drama to add fuel to the fire. Eric went behind Ridge and Steffy’s backs to approve Brooke as the showstopper, much to the massive dismay of Taylor and Steffy.

Accusations are about to fly, and the women are going after each other again. Taylor has every right to confront Brooke about her desperate attempts to seduce Ridge. He has rejected her more than once and has made it clear he is happy to be back with Taylor, but Brooke can’t accept it.

How far will this argument go? With Steffy and Hope getting along again, even if it’s just for Liam, maybe their mothers should try to end their feud once and for all. Doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to happen, though. On the other hand, Katie gives Ridge solid advice about his complicated love life.

As expected, she would quickly jump to Brooke’s defense no matter how often she had ditched her. Katie is also on the same train as Eric. They believe Ridge and Brooke are made for one another and should reunite. Neither of them cares about Ridge’s feelings, but wants to force it.

How will Ridge respond to Katie’s attempts to brainwash him towards Brooke and away from Taylor? Will he put his foot down and tell her to mind her business, and that he is more than happy with Taylor? Or will she weasel her way into his mind, making him second-guess his choices? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

