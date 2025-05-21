The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope revealing important news to Carter. She told him that she was returning to Forrester Creations after Steffy asked her to come back. On the other hand, Ridge was rightfully confused by Steffy’s sudden turnaround regarding Hope.

He couldn’t understand why this sudden change happened and wanted to find out the reasons behind this choice. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 21, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Liam receiving disappointing news from Grace. The last couple of weeks have been a never-ending turmoil for Liam, who is coming to terms with the fact that he has an inoperable brain tumor, and his terminal illness has led to him not having too long left to live.

The latest tests have increased tension with hopeful but heartbreaking updates. Dr. Grace has revealed that a treatment option is available, but it has a lot of risks. It could impact the quality of life he is living. What choice will Liam make now? Will he choose to live out his last few days of his life?

Or will he fight to stay alive and take the risks that could change the way he has lived his whole life? On the other hand, it’s a beautiful reunion for one couple that was on the outs. Is this about Hope and Carter? She told him about her return to Forrester and he told her he overheard her with Liam.

Is she going to fix things and clarify what the conversation was? Will he accept her apology and take her back after she dumped him weeks ago? Is Hope only taking Liam’s advice and not following her heart? What will this lead to? Especially if Liam survives and Hope wants to leave Carter again?

And lastly, Will, Electra and Zende attempt to convince Daphne of a new line. Will they be able to convince her to try something unique and new after the success of all their previous clothes, jewelry and perfume lines? How will Daphne react when she finds out Carter got back with Hope?

Is she going to want to return to Paris? Will Steffy be the one to convince her to stay? Or will this be a boost to her defiance and she will let her work do the talking? After all, fans want to see her romance Zende instead.

