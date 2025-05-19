The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw some movements, including business secrets and intel sharing. Damian accepted Lily’s offer to work as a spy for the Winters, while Nate was not too happy about the risky proportion. Claire is doing everything she can to convince Victor.

Meanwhile, Sally calms Billy down and worries about his need for revenge. There’s plenty more action on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 19, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch this.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 19, 2025

The first episode of the week features Phyllis calling in a favor. Amanda Sinclair has returned to Genoa City, and some of the residents, including Phyllis, are happy to have her back. But regardless of how happy she is to see her return, Phyllis is Phyllis and will always look to gain some advantage.

When she finds out Amanda is here to represent Aristotle Dumas, she knows she has to do everything she can to gain some intel and call in a favor. But Amanda told her Dumas does not invest in new companies, no matter how much she asks him to on her behalf. What will Phyllis do now?

Will she accept the sad news, or will she remain stubborn and keep finding a loophole as she usually does? On the other hand, Billy grills Amanda for intel. Phyllis isn’t the only one meeting Amanda after her return. Billy is also in line, and the two even used to have a romantic past at one point in time.

When he asks her about her return and her job as a legal representative of Aristotle Dumas, will it help Billy? There’s also the fact that she does not work for Billy’s mother Jill, anymore. What will he make of all the intel she gave him? Will this help him formulate a new plot, or will he let things go?

Lastly, Damian and Lily discuss their trust issues. Now that he has finally accepted her offer to act as a spy for the Winter family while continuing to work for Dumas, Damian hopes to put their trust issues in the past. He likes her, that much is clear, but how far will he go to make her like him too?

Especially with Devon, not too sure if they should trust Damian. Will Lily keep her distance or give Damian a chance to prove his loyalty? Stay tuned to know more details about the storylines and characters of the soap opera.

