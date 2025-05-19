The previous week on General Hospital saw some explosive fights, blame games, surprising offers, unexpected interruptions, snooping, and warnings. With Lulu actively inserting herself into Brook Lynn and Dante’s past, things are about to go down in a way that will change things forever for families.

Then there’s the annual Nurses Ball, which might just be the event that will reveal the biggest secrets. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama show set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 19, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nina losing her cool. With all of the drama surrounding Willow and Drew, Nina has been actively trying to find a way to get rid of Drew for good. She even went over to Carly with a favor, but it looks like things got heated between the two long-time arch-nemesis

While they called a truce recently and were working together on some of the many issues plaguing them, it was too good to be true for long. What did Carly say that made Nina furious? Who was it about, and why did Nina slap Carly for it? Could it be something about Nina’s daughter Willow?

Will this new clash reignite their rivalry despite the recent cool-off? Is Carly going to slap Nina back after the initial moment of surprise? Up next, Carly confides in Josslyn. What could this be about? Despite the many secrets between the mother and daughter duo have a lot to catch up on.

Lulu and Cody get new intel. After she told him that she suspected Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, who was given up for adoption all those years ago, the two have been snooping around together. They teamed up to dig out the truth and find an important piece of information. What will they do?

Have they found some intel that can prove Gio’s paternity, or is this about how Lois ensured that instead of giving Gio up for adoption somewhere else, he was raised right in the family? Meanwhile, Sasha has reason to panic. The custody battle is a massive worry for her right now.

Ric wants Sasha to testify at Willow and Michael’s divorce and custody hearing. But this has made things very hard for her as she is pregnant with Michael’s child, and not many people know about it. When Curtis confronts Drew, what will it lead to? Then there’s Brook Lynn, who worries she made things worse while Gio feels confident. Lastly, Sonny advises Willow.

