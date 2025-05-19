The previous week on Days of our Lives has been a rollercoaster with stealing, rising suspicions and friction in relationships. Be it Gabi and JJ’s fractured romance or, Cat and Chad’s growing closeness, or EJ’s shooting suspect mystery, things are getting a lot spicier with each new episode.

With tensions bubbling and equations in jeopardy avid watchers have a lot to look forward to. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 19, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 19, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Stephanie asking Alex to stand down. The couple have been enjoying their romance but ever since Alex read the novel written by Stephanie, he is trying to convince her to get it published. He thinks it’s brilliant and can be a bestseller, catapulting her to heights.

But Stephnie isn’t so sure about her work. While she has considered his opinions, she doesn’t feel as confident about her novel. Is that why she is asking him to stand down from his obstinacy? Will he truly listen to her? On the other hand, Shawn and Steve search for the cure to save Bo.

The two planned to break into the lab and steal the miracle drug that can save Bo from dying, but to their surprise, it was already stolen by the time they broke in. When Steve and Shawn investigate to find the thief, will they find answers and the drug, or will it be too late with Bo’s life in the balance?

Elsewhere, the rivalry between Xander and Philip has now heated up like never before. The two were just starting to bond when Xander found out about the false letter Philip used to stake his claim. Then, the latter found out about Xander’s plan to buy the hospital and chose to insert himself in it.

Philip contacted Kevin, who has been working under Dr. Russell and asked him to steal the drug from his lab. Xander soon found out about his nosy behavior and confronted his brother. He punched Philip and beat him up, taking out all his anger over the betrayals he has faced from his brother.

Kate finds Philip. Will she quickly take him to the hospital to ensure his safety? Will Philip make it? Elsewhere, Maggie questions Xander. Does she have an inkling about what happened? Or is this about something else? How will Xander respond to all of her questions and suspicions?

