The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Shawn getting desperate to save his father, Bo, from dying, Tate and Sophie bonding and getting closer, Johnny backing out of the adoption at the last moment, breaking Chanel’s heart. Lastly, JJ tried to get back with Gabi after accusing her of murder.

From theft plans and furious confrontations to emotional outbursts and wise advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 5, 2025

In the first episode of the week, Steve and Shawn commit to a plan. Will they be able to steal the drug from the lab and save Bo’s life, or will they be caught and they’ll be too late? On the other hand, Chanel rips into EJ. How exactly will he respond to the anger and fury directed at him?

On the other hand, Chad tries to get Cat to reconsider. Will he be able to convince her, or not? And lastly, Marlena offers Johnny words of advice. Is her advice going to get gum out of the dark turmoil he has been facing?

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Up next, Tate tries to cheer up Sophia. Will their bond get stronger and lead to a resurgence of their fling? On the other hand, Doug ignores Holly. What is behind this sudden change in his behavior? Elsewhere, Shawn questions Jada. Will she be able to give him the answers he has been looking for? When Gabi loses her cool, who will be on the receiving end? Is it going to be Philip? Or maybe her boyfriend, JJ, after his accusations at her?

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

EJ reveals his intentions to Dr. Jeffrey Russell. What new planning is he up to? Meanwhile, Kayla finds a way to accomplish two goals. Is this related to Bo or John? On the other hand, Belle and Shawn bond. Will this ignite their romance? What could it be when Alex shares a discovery with Xander?

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Uo, next, Kayla declines EJ’s offer, Abe consoles an upset Chanel, and Cat gives Chad a free pass. Plus, Marlena tries to help Johnny with his issues while Xander and Sarah prepare for vacation. Will their planning flop?

Friday, May 9, 2025

The last episode sees Xander and Sarah’s vacation plans being derailed. Chad and Cat comfort Felicity. EJ vows to protect Johnny. Alex lays on the charm with Stephanie and lastly, Javi decides to open up to Leo.

