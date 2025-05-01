The previous episode of Days of our Lives witnessed Paulina encouraging Chanel after the whole adoption letdown where Johnny wanted nothing to do with it. On the other hand, EJ reached out to Johnny, desperate to fix his relationship with his son after the truth about his past was revealed to him.

Meanwhile, Cat shocked Chad while Leo accused Gabi. And lastly, Kayla made a desperate plea for her dying brother Bo. There’s lots more drama on the way and here’s what fans can expect from the May 1, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit soap.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 1, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Kayla and Stephanie talking about a secret. Could it be about Bo and his dwindling health? Or is it related to how Stephanie is keeping her mouth zipped about Sarah knowing about the forged letter just like the others? When will Xander find out about it?

Meanwhile, Shawn asks Steve for help. The former has been desperate to ensure that his father Bo recovers. Ever since he found out that a miracle drug in possession of Dr. Russell can fix him and save him from his death, Shawn has been focused on attaining it, ever so far as stealing it from him.

He can’t do this alone though and approaches Steve for the help he needs. Will the two be able to save Bo’s life using the drug? Elsewhere, Xander and Alex put their heads together. What could this session be about? Are they planning something against Philip now that Xander knows about the false and forged letter? Or could it be about something entirely else?

On the other hand, Gabi and Philip clash. Now that Xander and Philip have control of DiMera Enterprises, things are about to take a big turn. Gabi Chic falls under their control now, but Gabi is not one to bend for anyone. When she clashes with Philip, what exactly will happen? Is it somehow related to her company? Is this about corporate friction and creative differences?

Will it lead to something more vicious down the line? Will Xander step in to change the course of things? How will Gabi run her company now that the control is with the brothers? Lastly, Leo makes a suggestion to Javi. What could it be about and how will this change things for them? Stay tuned for more details about the storylines, arcs and characters of the soap opera.

