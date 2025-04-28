The previous week on General Hospital saw some big decisions, including Willow going to Germany to meet Michael, Sonny choosing to go to Los Angeles for open heart surgery with Carly, and lots more. And then there was Ava blackmailing Alexis using Kristina’s tampering footage drama.

Even more drama is set to unfold soon, with secrets reaching the point of big revelations. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama about residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny being in grave danger. He went to Los Angeles for his surgery with Carly. Things took a turn when a woman came and tried to inject something into his IV. Even though Sonny opened his eyes in time, will he be able to stop her? Because when Carly walks into the room, she is left shocked. What exactly happened there?

Was Sonny successful in keeping himself safe from the evil intentions of the mysterious figure, or is his life truly in danger? When Alexis receives a gift, who could it be from? Meanwhile, Trina and Kai enjoy a night out. Will they bask in their togetherness as they ready themselves for the surgery? Especially knowing how risky and experimental it might be for Kai.

Up next on General Hospital, Gio turns to Emma for help. What assistance and advice will she provide him with? Elsewhere, Kristina and Molly want answers. Molly found the papers stating her decision to get Kristina involuntarily committed. She revealed the same to Kristina, and the two sisters just rushed to their mother to get some much-needed answers about this shocking move.

How will Alexis respond to her daughters? Will she give them a convincing reason without revealing why she actually asked Diane to draw up the papers? Or has Kristina’s car tampering truth come out since Ava has the video proof of the same? How will Molly react when she finds that out? Meanwhile, Brad has a chat with Portia while Jordan has news for Curtis.

When Emma hopes to impress Professor Dalton, will she be successful or will her plan fail? Vaughan gives Josslyn the third degree, but what does he want to confront her about? Lastly, Tracy gives Gio a warning. What exactly could this be about? Is this why he turned to Emma for some help? What new drama is brewing in the family, and will it lead to the big reveal? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

