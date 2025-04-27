Netflix’s latest crime thriller, The Gardener, is already stirring up the internet, pulling in seven million viewers within days of its premiere and leaving jaws on the floor. Spain might just be snatching the crime drama crown from the cold grip of Scandi-noir, if the frenzy around this dark gem is anything to go by.

Elmer’s Double Life

In this six-part rollercoaster, Álvaro Rico brings Elmer to life, a man who masquerades as a humble horticulturist in his mother’s garden center. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find he’s more comfortable with bloodshed than begonias. His mother, chillingly portrayed by Cecilia Suárez, doesn’t simply turn a blind eye to her son’s double life, she cultivates it and waters his darker instincts like prized roses.

Álvaro Rico (Elite) and Cecilia Suárez (House of Flowers) star in the new thriller series The Gardener. Now playing. A gardener secretly working as a hitman feels no emotions due to an accident 25 years ago. Until he suddenly falls in love with his next target. pic.twitter.com/ZgivQfEixR — Netflix (@netflix) April 12, 2025

However, everything unravels when Elmer, who moves through life like a ghost incapable of feeling, is sent to kill a woman named Violeta (Catalina Sopelana). But instead of another clean hit, he stumbles into an emotional maelstrom he never expected. Love, or something dangerously close to it, starts to crack the armor of his detached existence, and the entire mission collapses under the weight of his newfound humanity.

The Gardener Is A Must-Watch

Viewers online are losing their minds, with some describing The Gardener as a more twisted, blood-soaked cousin of Dexter.

The viewer wrote, “#TheGardener is like a twisted Spanish Dexter – but with a manipulative mom instead of a moral dad. [The mum] La China doesn’t manage Elmer’s darkness, she nurtures it,” per The Mirror.

Another added, “#TheGardener is a twisty Spanish thriller in six addictive episodes, with a killer soundtrack that amps up the suspense. Buckle up!” A third penned, “Everybody stop what you doing and go watch the gardener on Netflix 10/10!!!!”

#TheGardener is a twisty Spanish thriller in six addictive episodes, with a killer soundtrack that amps up the suspense. Buckle up! https://t.co/HOItmRt0nq — jay jay (@Devinsingh25480) April 11, 2025

Everybody stop what you doing and go watch the gardener on Netflix 10/10!!!! — Bria (@BPrenya) April 17, 2025

Hot on the heels of Nordic hits like The Åre Murders, Spain is now flexing hard, proving it can craft crime dramas that are just as icy, just as deadly and perhaps even more unhinged.

The Gardener is available on Netflix and viewers in India can watch it on Prime Video.

