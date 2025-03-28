With overwhelming love from viewers, Prime Video and Bombay Film Cartel LLP have officially commenced development of the second season of Dupahiya.

Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani created and executive produced the first season, which was created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, announced that season two of their much-loved Hindi original series, Dupahiya, is now in development. A heartland comedy set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the series won over audiences with its razor-sharp humor, unforgettable characters, stellar performances, and heartwarming small-town charm. The first season of Dupahiya captivated audiences and critics alike, earning widespread love and acclaim and offering a wholesome family viewing experience.

The success of Dupahiya has been nothing short of phenomenal and is a testament to the universal appeal of relatable human stories,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “We are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of this much-loved story to audiences. With the following season, we look forward to delivering more twists, surprises, laughter, and an even wilder ride through Dhadakpur.

Witnessing the show resonate so profoundly with viewers has been gratifying,” said creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani. “As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and I cannot wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch—bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can’t wait for viewers to dive into what’s next in the world of Dupahiya!

The nine-episode series weaves fun and drama with small-town charm, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

Dupahiya now streams exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

