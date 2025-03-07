Dupahiya Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sparsh Srivastava, Renuka Shahane, Komal Kushwaha, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma & Others

Creator: Chirag Garg, Avinash Dwivedi, Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani

Director: Sonam Nair

Streaming On: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 9 episodes of 35 – 40 minutes each

Dupahiya Review: What’s It About:

What is the best thing about village life? “Shehron mein apna dukh apna dukh, apni khusi apni khusi, gaanv mein apna dukh, sabka dukh, apni khusi sabki khusi” explains the ward leader of Dhadakpur, Renuka Shahane. Dhadakpur, a village in some distant location in Bihar, has boasted of being crime-free for 25 years. So what happens when the first theft occurs in the village? Do they panic? Do they distrust each other? Do they help the victim to recover the loss? And finally, do they find the thief? Dupahiya narrates this entire tale, and everything in between that happens in Dhadakpur in eight days.

The story starts with a very simple premise – A village girl who is meeting a potential groom for a marriage alliance. But when she knows that the younger brother is settled in the city, she insists on marrying the younger brother instead of the elder! Even the boy’s family wouldn’t have a problem if the girl’s family promised him a Royal Enfield worth 3 lakhs, along with 2 lakhs more to accommodate the petrol usage! The girl still insists on the dowry to be given and pressurizes her father to meet the demand to accommodate her city life! Father surrenders, and finally, the marriage is fixed!

A 5-lakh ‘Dupahiya’, which has never been given to the groom’s family by the bride’s family in any village near or far from Dhadakpur, becomes the center of attraction! So much so that it leads to the first theft in Dhadakpur, breaking 25-year-old crime-free record of the village! Now, how does the bride’s father compensate? Does the village save its image? The story revolves around these two points in cleanly structured 9 episodes!

Dupahiya Review: What Works:

The web series starts in a linear timeline, with the first episode hinting at the narrative – ‘Roshni Ki Shaadi Ko 8 Din Baaki.’ From this to the last episode, it is an 8-day journey in a village called Dhadakpur and everything that happens in the village. Writers Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi have beautifully created this 8-day world of a village and comment on a lot of things very distinctly. Be it the dowry system, integrity, and community life of a village living as one big family defending and protecting each other and their village’s image as a whole, a ward leader, played by Renuka Shahane, acting as the head of this family, a dark-complexioned girl – daughter of the ward leader wanting to go for a skin treatment to get a fair complexion, a lost lover who has been abandoned by the village since no one understands he is Kleptomaniac, a son trying to seek validation from his father and some more issues strongly addressed in a very light-hearted social dramedy!

The story is so well-written that it acts as a social commentary in every single scene. In one of the scenes, a skin specialist doctor tells a 23-year-old dark-skinned girl, “Is Duniya mein har roz kuch aur ho jaati hun main, Bada zor lagta hai khud ko khud banaye rakhne mein.” This summarizes the entire premise of the village called Dhadakpur, where each and every person has two options – to choose the good or the bad; they go through the dilemma every day but still struggle to maintain their pure souls!

Dupahiya Review: Star Performance:

Each and every character of Dupahiya, including the Dupahiya shines and becomes an integral part of the story! The bride, Shivani Raghuvanshi, as Roshni, torn between the dilemma of getting ignored by her future husband and getting full support from her ex-lover, cannot decide if she has taken the right step. She makes sure to portray her dilemmas with finesse. Her best friend Nirmal, who is the main suspect from the audience’s POV from the beginning, played by Komal Kushwaha – strongly portrays her complexities of being a good person forced to choose the wrong way! The ex-lover, Amaavas, struggling with Kleptomania but is not a thief, makes sure that he helps the love of his life choose the best for her!

Sparsh Srivastava plays Bhugol, brother of the bride, who is the main reason for losing Dupahiya to theft. But his insecurities of not making his father proud shadows his entire character arc! There is Bhugol’s loyal friend Teepu, played by Samarth Mahor, who shines with his crisp and humorous dialogue delivery! Then, finally, there is the inspector Yashpal Sharma, who makes his journey count, transforming himself from the bad person to the good person in a jiffy – because that is how life in this village is – choosing simplicity and honesty!

Avinash Dwivedi, the creator, is the groom, and his on-spot projection of a greedy Dulha is a banger! It is high time that we call him Avinash Dwivedi more instead of calling him Sambhavna Seth’s husband often! Not that it is wrong to be identified as one’s spouse, but just because each individual has their identity and they should be acknowledged for it! The man impresses by creating a world that is on par with TVF’s Panchayat!

The best part of Dupahiya is that the senior actors – Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane – act as strong supporters rather than as leaders of the series. The series is led by the younger lot, and this balance is so impressive and magical that you’ll fall in love every time the story takes a twist!

Dupahiya Review: What Doesn’t Work:

There is absolutely nothing that does not work in the favor of this goofy web series. The only shortcoming might be the title Dupahiya, which won’t be relevant anymore if the web series aims to extend for a second season!

Dupahiya Review: Last Words:

Dupahiya is a simple tale backed by very strong storytelling that makes a strong impact. So much so that it stands at par with Prime Video’s other web series, Panchayat, and, in some moments, turns out better than Panchayat, especially in the storytelling, nuances, detailing, and dialects of the village life. Sonam Nair’s direction, Veera Kapur Ee’s costume, Somesh Saha’s music, and even the title credit design by Nikon Basu need a thunderous round of applause! Kudos to the creators Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani, Avinash Dwivedi, and Chirag Garg for delivering this beauty phenomenally!

4 stars!

