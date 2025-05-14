TVF arrived on Prime Video with a very long-distance cousin of Panchayat this week. Starring Amol Parashar, Gram Chikitsalay was a soul-extension of Jitendra Kumar’s much loved web series. However, did the medical version of this rural drama made a mark in its debut week? Well partly yes!

Opens Better Than Dupahiya!

Prime Video’s latest offering opened 33% better than the last rural drama that arrived on the platform. It was Gajraj Rao, and Renuka Shahane’s web series that garnered 1.8 million views in its debut week, and now Amol Parashar’s show has opened with 0.6 million more views!

Gram Chikitsalay OTT Verdict

Gram Chikitsalay managed to garner 2.4 million views in its debut week, taking the fourth spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of May 5 – May 11, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax.

Much Lower Than Panchayat!

The opening week numbers of Amol Parashar’s show are much lower than the debut week numbers of the last two seasons of Panchayat. While the official numbers of the first season are not available, Jitendra Kumar’s show garnered 7 million views in its debut week of the second season and 12 million views in the debut week of the third season!

Other TVF Stalwart!

Comparing Gram Chikitsalay to the other TVF stalwart, Kota Factory, the third season of the show garnered 2.4 million views in two weeks, so definitely, despite the mixed response, Amol Parashar’s show is getting viewership, and it might witness a jump in the upcoming week. However, it would be impossible to reach the numbers for Panchayat!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. Estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode.

