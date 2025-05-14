Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s Royal Drama, The Royals arrived on Netflix, just a week after a royal drama titled Kull arrived on Jio Hotstar. But definitely romance rates higher than murders and the Netflix offering is roaring with its debut week numbers on the charts!

Trending In 43 Countries

The royal drama created by Rangita Pritish Nandy is trending at the number 1 spot on Netflix in the top 10 non-English shows of the week in seven countries, including India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, UAE, and Mauritius. It has also found a spot in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 43 other countries, including Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and others!

The Royals OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from May 5 to May 11, The Royals, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3 million on Netflix against 17.7 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘The Eternaut: Season 1’ at number 1 this week.

Most Viewed Debut Of 2025

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s royal drama has garnered the best debut for a show in 2025 and the third-best debut since 2024. In fact, it is after long that a web series could take a spot in the global trending list in the debut week!

Check out the debut week’s viewership for the top 5 shows on Netflix, which are ranked from highest to lowest. These shows arrived on Netflix in 2024 – 25.

Heeramandi (2024): 4.5 Million IC 814 (2024): The Kandahar Hijack: 4.1 Million The Royals (2025): 3 Million Black Warrant (2025): 2.3 Million Dabba Cartel (2025): 1.8 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

