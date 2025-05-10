Netflix’s latest romantic drama, The Royals, is gaining love from viewers ever since it premiered on May 9. Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, the eight-episode series has fans hooked with its mix of love, royal chaos, and quirky characters.

Now that the first season has ended, everyone’s wondering—will there be a Season 2? While there’s no official confirmation yet, Ishaan has sparked buzz with a fun comment that might hint at a second season being in the pipeline.

Ishaan Khatter Hints At The Royals Season 2

During a fun interview with Filmfare, The Royals cast gathered to talk about their experiences and give each other funny titles. Ishaan Khatter was given the title of “Bravest Knight” by his co-stars as his character Aviraaj does everything—drives, swims, and rides horses.

Lisa Mishra, who stars as Nikki, joked that the only thing left for him to do was exit from a helicopter. Ishaan laughed and replied, “I would do that in Season 2.” That cheeky response was enough to excite fans, with many taking it as a hint that the story might continue.

Although Netflix or the makers have not confirmed the news, Ishaan’s playful tease has definitely fuelled the speculation. The cast also had more fun during the interview. Ishaan called Zeenat Aman their “Secret Confidant” and “Royal Advisor.” When asked about their royal rival, Vihaan Samat named Dino Morea, and Ishaan suggested Nora Fatehi as another strong contender.

A Quick Look At The Royals & Its Star Cast

The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The series follows Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), a young prince who unexpectedly inherits the throne of Morpur. He teams up with Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), an ambitious CEO, to transform his family’s old haveli into a luxury homestay.

They turn their journey into a tale of love and rediscovery along the way. The series boasts a galaxy of stars, including Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny. While the fans eagerly anticipate Season 2, Ishaan’s clue has certainly created buzz.

Check out the full conversation below:

