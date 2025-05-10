Parth Samthaan has finally confirmed that he’s stepping away from CID 2. The actor joined the rebooted crime series as ACP Ayushman and drew considerable attention for bringing a fresh vibe to the cult classic. However, his journey was never meant to be a long one. Despite initial buzz, the show didn’t hit the expected TRP numbers, with many loyal fans hoping for the return of Shivaji Satam’s iconic ACP Pradyuman. Now that the return has happened, Parth has gracefully bowed out.

Parth Samthaan Says His Role Was Just A Guest Appearance

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Parth shared, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months.” He added, “Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji Sir’s return, that thrilling twist about the mole will be unfolded very soon.”

The actor also said he had other projects lined up, which is why he won’t be staying longer. “I have other work commitments lined up, hence I won’t be continuing for long. But yes, I’m grateful for all the love and support the audience has shown during my brief stint,” he said.

When he first took on the role of ACP Ayushmaan, Parth Samthaan admitted that he had reservations. “Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman because I don’t relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider,” he shared (via English Jagran). “I was also hesitant due to the show’s long-standing cast and the fact that they’d have to address me as ‘sir’ on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward.”

Despite the doubts, Parth embraced the opportunity and took pride in being part of such an iconic show. “Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most Iconic, loved and longest running show – CID !!! This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian Television.”

What Can Fans Expect Next In CID 2?

The recent promo hinted that the CID team has discovered a chip revealing that one of their own team members was involved in the attack on ACP Pradyuman. It also teased a heated argument and a possible confrontation between Daya and Abhijeet. What unfolds next in the upcoming episode of CID remains to be seen.

