Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, there was rage across the nation. It was followed by a retaliation from Indian armed forces as they destroyed the terror infrastructure by launching missile attacks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Amid such a tense situation, the Indian Premier League 2025, aka IPL 2025, has been suspended indefinitely. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Days after India’s missile attacks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reports suggested that Pakistan launched an attack on the cities of Punjab and Rajasthan. However, this attack was neutralised by the Indian Air Force using anti-aircraft guns and surface-to-air missiles, and also an integrated counter-UAS grid.

There were also reports of air raid sirens across the cities of Punjab and Rajasthan. After this, a blackout was ordered in districts like Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali, and also the union territory of Chandigarh. Due to such a tense situation, yesterday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off midway.

While the Indian armed forces ensure safety amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, there’s no clarity on when the situation will get back to normal. This has resulted in the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) taking the decision to put IPL 2025 on hold for an unspecified period of time, reports PTI.

As per PTI, a BCCI official said, “It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war.” The decision was reportedly taken a few hours back during an urgent meeting held by the BCCI. Talking about today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, BCCI chairman Arun Dhumal said, “Yes, it is on as of now, but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind.”

During yesterday’s Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings versus Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals match, Punjab was batting at 122 for 1 (10.1 overs) when the contest was halted. Due to security reasons, the spectators were asked to vacate the stadium immediately.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket-related updates and stories!

Must Read: IPL: Hardik Pandya’s Journey From 10 Lakh To 16 Crore+ Salary Is Awe-Inspiring – Any Guesses About His Total Earnings?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News