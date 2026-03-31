Finally, IPL 2026 has started, and it’s a festive season for all hardcore cricket fans. Speaking about yesterday’s (March 30) match, fans were excited because it featured two players who were traded ahead of the 19th edition. For those who don’t know, Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings, and Ravindra Jadeja was traded to Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, Samson failed to make any impact in his first match with the new jersey, while Jadeja left a mark with his economical spell. So, in today’s piece, let’s discuss his total IPL earnings!

Ravindra Jadeja makes a mark in his first IPL 2026 match

Jadeja started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and remained with the team till 2009. He spent most of his time with Chennai Super Kings, and finally reunited with Rajasthan after 16 years. Yesterday, it was the first match after reuniting with Rajasthan, and he made sure to make Chennai’s management regret letting him go. He bowled a good spell, giving away 18 runs in three overs, and picked up two wickets against Chennai. Due to such a spell, he is enjoying the limelight on social media.

Ravindra Jadeja started his career with a salary of 20.06 lakh

In his debut season, Ravindra Jadeja secured a paycheck of 20.06 lakh. In 2009, he was retained by Rajasthan at 24.34 lakh. In 2010, he faced a ban for breaching contract rules after he tried to negotiate terms with another franchise while still being under contract. In 2011, he made a smashing comeback in IPL with Kochi Tuskers Kerala, with a solid salary of 4.29 crore.

Joined Chennai Super Kings in 2012

In 2012, Ravindra Jadeja joined Chennai Super Kings through a silent tie-breaker and bagged a salary of a whopping 9.72 crore. In 2013, he was retained by Chennai at 10.64 crore. Due to impressive performances, Chennai retained him for two more years at a salary of 7.5 crore. In 2016, Gujarat Lions bought him for 5.5 crore. In 2017, he was retained by Gujarat at 9.5 crore.

Remained with Chennai from 2018 to 2025

In 2018, Jadeja was bought by Chennai, and after this purchase, he stayed with the team for 8 years, till 2025. In 2018, he was paid a salary of 7 crore, and he was retained at that amount until 2021. In 2022, he saw a big hike and was paid 16 crore. He was paid the same salary till 2024. In 2025, he saw a hike of up to 18 crore.

Reunited with Rajasthan Royals with a pay cut

Ahead of IPL 2026, Jadeja was traded to Rajasthan Royals at a price of 16 crore. Compared to his previous paycheck of 18 crore, he took a 22.22% pay cut and happily reunited with the team where he started his IPL career.

Total IPL earnings

Overall, in a career of 18 years, Ravindra Jadeja has earned a whopping 163.1 crore from IPL, making him one of the most successful players in terms of earnings.

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