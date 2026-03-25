Aryaman Birla is grabbing all the eyeballs and for all the right reasons. At the age of 28, the former cricketer became the chairman of RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru). What a journey! As soon as the news hit the media, people started to wonder why he left the game and what made him choose to become an entrepreneur. Scroll down to read all about his journey from cricketer to businessman.

Aryaman Birla: A Former IPL Player

Aryaman Birla used to play first-class and A-list matches for Madhya Pradesh. Over the years, he had even secured a perfect hundred and was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 for Rs 30 lakhs. However, at that time, he did not play a single game and, a year later, decided to take an indefinite sabbatical. In an Instagram post, he had even mentioned how the match pressure had affected his mental health. In his statement, he wrote, “We all have our own journeys, and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives, and seek purpose in my findings.”

Now, that same man is back in the business but in a different role. 6 years later, at the age of 28, Aryaman Birla has taken up the ownership of one of the most cash-rich teams, RCB, which has cricketers like Virat Kohli. Aryaman will not only take the team forward but will also expand it in terms of business and legacy.

Who Is Aryaman Birla?

Born into one of the most prestigious business families, the Birlas, Aryaman Vikram Birla has his own understanding of business and is not new to the corporate world. He has been leading several ventures of the Aditya Birla Group and has also been a member of Aditya Birla Management Corporation. Now, he has a new identity added to his cap – RCB’s chairman.

After becoming the chairman of the team, as per a press release, according to the media, he said, “It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold – on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is.”

Well, Aryaman Birla definitely brings in young energy to the team. Now, all we have to see is if this gives RCB the right direction in IPL 2026 or not.

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