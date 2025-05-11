Cricketer Virat Kohli had broken the hearts of many of his fangirls after he tied the knot with actress Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2027. However, long before that, he could not stop blushing while recalling his interaction with a Bollywood starlet. If you are guessing it to be his wife, Anushka, you are mistaken.

We are talking about none other than Katrina Kaif. Yes, you heard that right! Virat Kohli once beamed with delight while recalling his interaction with the Merry Christmas actress. In a throwback interview by VJ Bani in an event, he was asked on his biggest off-the-field moment.

On this, Virat Kohli was quick to say, “Katrina Kaif just spoke to me for just two minutes.” On this, VJ Bani asked the blushing Virat, “Sachi?” to which he said, “Main Jhoot Kyu Bolunga?” He was further probed about the conversation he had with Kaif. On this, Kohli said that the Ek Tha Tiger actress praised his game.

Well, Virat Kohli’s fan-boy moment for Katrina Kaif did not go unnoticed. Further in the interview, the cricketer was also asked about his all-time crush. To this, he was quick to say Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz’s name. Here is taking a look at the video.

Meanwhile, in the present times, Virat Kohli has been on the news for his shocking decision to retire from Test Cricket. According to a report in The Times Of India, the BCCI have been trying to make the cricketer reconsider his decision. But it seems, that Kohli is determined on his stance.

A few days before that, Virat Kohli was also on the news for liking actress-social media influencer Avneet Kaur’s bold picture on Instagram accidentally. However, the cricketer’s team issued a statement, blaming the same on the algorithm of Instagram. But the incident managed to raise several eyeballs on social media.

