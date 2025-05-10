India and Pakistan are two neighbors who share a dark past, unfortunately. Ever since Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his mates proposed a two-nation theory, India was partitioned in 1947. What happened next is for the world to know. The two countries have been in a constant war. And while we say art doesn’t have a religion or region, Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh once categorically explained the non-existential logic behing Pakistani music!

While some might agree with what the accomplished Ghazal singer said, others might disagree with him. But the singers who are known for Ghazals, like Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar and Hoshwalon ko Khabar Kya, in simple and clear words, denied the existence of Pakistani music.

In 2001, in an interview with a journalist, Jagjit Singh was asked to differentiate between the music of India and Pakistan. The Ghazal singer with a clarity in thoughts explained, “Bharat ki gaayki aur Pakistan ki ek hi gaayki hai. Wo yahin se gaye hain saare. Unki apni koi gaayki nahi hai, unka apna koi music nahi hai. Pakistan ka koi music nahi hai. Wo sirf India ka music hai. Jo music art hai, it has originated from India, all over the world.”

He further went into history to quote the beginning of the musical creations and said, “Devtaaon ki rachna ki hui hai. Musalman mein to imaan mein to wo gaana bajaana ko theek samajhte hi nahi hain. To wo kahan se gaayenge. Wo jo bandishein gaate hain, wo hamari bandishein hain. Krishna ke upar hain. ‘Jab se gaye mori sudh budh na leeni’ ye sab wo cheezein hain, wahi Raag Malkauns hai, wahi Raag JaiJaivanti Hai, wo sab yahan ka music hai.”

The video has been going viral on the internet, and social media users are offering their two cents on the same. The video was shared by an Instagram handle woke.batman. A user wrote, “Absolute clarity and no confusion.” Another comment read, “Neither music was born in 1947, nor was Bharat, only Pakistan was born in 1947.”

