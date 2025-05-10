Vicky Bhagnani and Nicky Bhagnani reportedly announced a new film, Operation Sindoor, under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films. (via News 18) The announcement has stirred a wave of reactions online. Inspired by India’s recent military retaliation against the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, the poster of the film has evoked divided opinions among netizens.

The shared poster shows a female soldier in combat uniform putting sindoor (vermilion) in her hair as she stands against the backdrop of a war-ravaged landscape, complete with fighter planes, tanks, and barbed wire. The powerful image is supported by the title of the film, Operation Sindoor, with a blob of sindoor having taken the place of the second “O.” The tricolour rendering of the well-known slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” adds further to the nationalistic undertones of the film.

Operation Sindoor Story and Netizens’ Reaction

The film’s narrative revolves around India’s military retaliation on the night of May 6-7, following the deadly Pahalgam attack, where several innocent people were targeted based on their religious identity. The operation, named after the sacred symbol of sindoor in Hindu culture, represents India’s response to terror groups operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Yet, the timing of the film’s poster release has raised eyebrows. With Indo-Pak relations in a delicate state, many believe that the filmmakers may be capitalizing on the emotions surrounding the conflict for box office success.

One user commented on a shared post, “Actors and celebrities don’t have the guts to say anything publicly, and they just want to mint money by making a movie on this. Wow, brilliant.” Another user commented, “Sharam karo yaar war is on (Shame on You, War is on). Third netizen added, “Aise koi actor aake baat nahi kar raha hai… Par apna fayda dekh ke movie banane nikal pade sab (No actor is coming forward to speak up like this… But the moment they saw personal gain, everyone rushed to make movies).

Apology & Clarification From The Production Team

In response to the backlash, the production house behind Operation Sindoor issued a heartfelt apology through their official Instagram account. They clarified that the film was made with the utmost respect for the Indian Armed Forces and was never intended to provoke or hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Check out the filmmaker’s apology statement below:

As the controversy continues, Operation Sindoor remains a hot topic, caught between patriotism and polarisation.

