Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, in which she plays the lead role opposite Vikrant Massey. While most people assumed the role was handed over to the actress, director Santosh Singh revealed otherwise.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Singh shared that Shanaya’s talent, perseverance, and sheer hard work won her the part. “The film had its own journey of finding the heroine,” Singh said. “We [initially] had Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the role, but their dates didn’t work out. We tested Shanaya and she passed with flying colours.”

He further revealed that Shanaya Kapoor earned her place through a proper audition process and immersed herself in months of rigorous preparation. “We did four months of workshops with her; she also worked with an acting coach. By the time we started shooting, she knew the script by heart.”

Shanaya Kapoor’s role in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan was reportedly challenging to crack. However, she is consciously choosing unconventional roles at the start of her career and putting in efforts to embody her characters with authenticity.

Santosh Singh’s words reaffirm Shanaya’s dedication and mark a new chapter in her journey—one built on merit, preparation, and passion. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan is set to release on July 11, 2025.

