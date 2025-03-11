Times have changed and so has love language. This generation doesn’t depend on the classic ‘Aankhon Aankhon Mein Ishara’ wali mohabbat. They are more raw and real! Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav turn this real modern fling who bump into each other in a very real circumstance for their upcoming film Tu Yaa Main!

What marks as Shanaya’s debut film, is a racy fast-paced thriller, where two young infuencers meet while making a vlog for their channel at a very unique location. They bump, sparks fly, but they prioritize themselves first and close a deal for a collab. Is there a barter involved? Not sure!

Does this fling change into something more? Not sure! Is it a date? Probably, Yes! But this Bloody adventure takes a sharp Khoon Bhari Maang twist because there seems to be a ‘crocodile’ involved! But is it fate, or way too desperation for a banger OG content for a collab? We are not sure, but totally hooked!

The 1-minute 47-second teaser of Tu Yaa Main pitches really good content and promises to deliver a banger of a thriller story featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. The film is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma!

The teaser has been very playfully edited on the backdrop of a really good Bollywood song from the 90’s Chori Chori Jab Yoon Ho Aankhein Chaar Kya Hota Hai. The teaser kicks in with the right energy and the songs lifts the teaser beautifully.

Tu Yaa Main releases on Valentine’s Day 2026, and currently, we are definitely hooked on this teaser, the biggest plot twist here is Shanaya Kapoor convincingly grabbing attention as a good actor! Hopefully, Bejoy Nambiar, with these youngsters, will deliver good content, as promised in the teaser.

Check out the teaser of Tu Yaa Main here.

For more reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dupahiya Web Series Review: Believe It Or Not, But This Could Be A Panchayat Spin-Off Equally Good & Better At Times!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News