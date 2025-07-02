Squid Game 3, the last season of the popular Korean series, arrived on Netflix on Friday. It registered record views in just three days of its release. The series is also among the most-watched non-English series of all time on Netflix, and all that in its debut week. All three seasons of this survival drama have record viewership. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It features stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won. It is currently the trending topic across social media. Some are disappointed with the ending, while some enjoyed it. The dystopian survival thriller drama has been created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

Squid Game season 3 OTT verdict week 1

Based on the data provided by Netflix, Squid Game season 3, released on the streaming platform last Friday, has debuted at #1 in the weekly top 10 global list for non-English shows. It is for the week of June 23-29. The series garnered 60.1 million views in just three days as it was released on June 27. The viewers have watched 368.4 million hours of the show in these three days. Squid Game Season 2 was released last year, and on a Thursday. It recorded 68 million views in its first four days.

Trending at #1 in 93 countries

Season 3 also made history by being #1 in 93 countries in its debut week. This is more significant because the data used is just from three days. For the record, the latest season of the series is available in 93 countries worldwide and is at the top spot in all of them. This proves the unparalleled popularity of the South Korean drama.

9th most-watched non-English series of all time already!

Another rare feat achieved by Squid Game season 3 is that it has already entered Netflix’s most-watched non-English shows of all time list at #9. After just three days, the latest season is the 9th most-watched non-English series on Netflix. The other two seasons are also part of the all-time top 10 global list of non-English shows. Squid Game season 1 is #1, and Squid Game season 2 is #3. Can the 3rd season beat its predecessor and occupy the #1 spot? We will find out in the following weeks.

Top 10 most-watched non-English shows of all time on Netflix

1. Squid Game season 1: 265.2 million views

2. Squid Game season 2: 192.60 million views

3. Money Heist: Part 4: 106.00 million views

4. Lupin: Part 1: 99.5 million views

5. Money Heist: Part 5: 99.20 million views

6. Money Heist: Part 3: 80.00 million views

7. La Palma: Limited Series: 70.30 million views

8. Lupin: Part 2: 68.40 million views

9. Squid Game season 3: 60.1 million views

10. Who Killed Sara? Season 1: 58.4 million views

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the series that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

