Game of Thrones set the bar high, but now Netflix viewers are finding something else to talk about. A pirate drama that once aired quietly between 2014 and 2017 is suddenly back in the spotlight and fans say its ending is more satisfying than anything Westeros offered.

The show’s name is Black Sails, and after almost spending a decade under the radar, it has now created a serious fuss among the viewers since its revival, thanks to Netflix. Although it is originally from Starz, the four season wonder found a second life on the streaming platform in April last year.

What is Netflix’s Black Sails About?

Black Sails gives you a typical Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag vibe, except there is no Edward Kenway. It is set in 1715 during the Golden Age of Piracy, serving as a prequel to Treasure Island. The story follows Captain Flint and his crew as they fight to control New Providence Island, a haven for pirates opposing the world’s navies, per Unilad. Real historical pirates like Blackbeard and Anne Bonny appear as fictionalized characters. Season one centers on the hunt for the Spanish treasure ship Urca de Lima, which is eventually captured in season two. Flint’s past and descent into piracy are revealed, while seasons three and four depict a violent power struggle between the pirates and British Governor Woodes Rogers.

Rotten Tomatoes Score and Fan Praise Prove Its Worth

Online chatter says it all. Viewers on Reddit call it a “pirate Game of Thrones” but only better.

X users are urging people to stop scrolling and hit play, calling it one of the best-written series out there. One tweeted, “Disappointed w/ GoT? let me introduce you to black sails, a show about gay pirates (literally 4 main characters are bi/gay) that’s fantastically written, has prominent female characters & tackles issues like race, politics & sexuality far better than GoT ever did.”

disappointed w/ GoT? let me introduce you to black sails, a show about gay pirates (literally 4 main characters are bi/gay) that's fantastically written, has prominent female characters & tackles issues like race, politics & sexuality far better than GoT ever did. pic.twitter.com/fHZ6rDKhQq — hermione🫀🦇 (@thorlokid) May 20, 2019

Another wrote, “Picked a random ep of black sails based off the netflix description and it turned out to be one of my faves…… everything is comin up charlie!!” Someone else added, “Currently watching Black Sails on Netflix and when I say it’s fucking amazing- and I’m only on season 2!!!”

picked a random ep of black sails based off the netflix description and it turned out to be one of my faves…… everything is comin up charlie!! pic.twitter.com/Mtn8YPbkT2 — charlie barlie (@charliebroiled) September 7, 2024

Currently watching Black Sails on Netflix and when I say it’s fucking amazing- and I’m only on season 2!!! pic.twitter.com/zGruVBrz8G — miss.miaya (@just_miaya) July 13, 2024

Critics agree too as the show holds an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many calling it underrated and overlooked.

Black Sails is finally getting the attention it missed the first time around and all four seasons are now streaming.

