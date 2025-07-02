Netflix dropped The Survivors on June 6, and it’s already drawing attention as the next weekend binge. All six episodes are out now, and early viewers are calling it one of the strongest murder mysteries of the year. The series, made in Australia and adapted from Jane Harper’s novel, unfolds in a coastal town near Melbourne and carries that gripping undercurrent her fans know well.

What Is Netflix’s The Survivors About?

The story sticks close to what Harper does best. It is based in a quiet coastal town outside Melbourne with a past no one wants to dig up and a fresh death that makes sure they don’t have a choice. The focus is Kieran Elliott, who comes back to Evelyn Bay after more than a decade, dragging along guilt from when two people drowned and a girl disappeared. The return brings everything back, and then another young woman is found dead on the beach.

It’s not long before suspicion spreads, old wounds rip open, and secrets buried for years begin leaking out. One body starts a chain of revelations that force the town to confront what happened all those years ago and who they’ve been living beside.

The Survivors Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The series has clocked a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, which only a few series can achieve. People are still diving into it, and early viewers have already started calling it one of the most gripping thrillers on the platform right now.

One viewer wrote on X, “My favorite thing to do when I’m really busy wfh is to binge a show in the background. Concentrate on both work and the show. Now watching The Survivors on Netflix. 💯 recommend.”

My favorite thing to do when I’m really busy wfh is to binge a show in the background. Concentrate on both work and the show. Now watching The Survivors on Netflix. 💯 recommend. — her. (@rubylaren) June 11, 2025

A second user commented, “If anyone needs a show to watch, The Survivors on Netflix is really good! It’s a slow burn, crime thriller. Didn’t think I’d like it and stayed up until 3AM watching the first 5 episodes.”

If anyone needs a show to watch, The Survivors on Netflix is really good! It’s a slow burn, crime thriller. Didn’t think I’d like it and stayed up until 3AM watching the first 5 episodes. — 𝑘𝑎𝑟𝑖 🤍 (@piscesinmyvenus) June 13, 2025

A third one added, “’The Survivors’ on Netflix is pretty good if anyone wants a 6-episode whodunnit, long-held secrets, kinda show.”

‘The Survivors’ on Netflix is pretty good if anyone wants a 6-episode whodunnit, long-held secrets, kinda show. — Trailer Swift (Original Recording) (@Trailer_Swift69) June 8, 2025

Another recommended, “I’ve binge watched The Survivors on Netflix. It’s a mystery type series. Recommend it if you like that type of thing… But I almost had a panic attack at the caving scenes! Reminded me of outdoor ed at school.”

I’ve binge watched The Survivors on Netflix. It’s a mystery type series. Recommend it if you like that type of thing… But I almost had a panic attack at the caving scenes! Reminded me of outdoor ed at school — Giulia Bould (@GiuliaBould) June 7, 2025

The Survivors Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Loved The Bear Season 4? These Food-Centric Films Will Leave You Craving More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News