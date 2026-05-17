The journey is far from over for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The spy action thriller is facing massive competition at the ticket windows, but continues to drive impressive footfalls. It has scored another good jump on the 9th Saturday. Scroll below for a detailed box office report on day 59.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 59

There are not one or two but as many as 5 rivals in the Hindi belt. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has limited screens due to the arrival of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, apart from Krishnavataram Part 1, Bhooth Bangla, Daadi Ki Shaadi, Aakhri Sawaal, and Raja Shivaji. According to estimates, Sanjay Dutt co-starrer earned 53 lakhs on day 59, across all languages.

It witnessed 104% jump compared to 26 lakh accumulated on the third Friday. The box office run in the Malayalam belt is over, while Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada are also close to saturation. It is now relying on the Hindi belt, which continues to bring in considerable moolah.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 1182.50 crore net, which is about 1395.35 crore in gross earnings. Made against a budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is a box office blockbuster with profits of 425% in its kitty.

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages vs Hindi version in India (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore VS 649 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

(8-day, including paid previews) Week 2: 271 crore VS 251 crore

Week 3: 120 crore VS 109 crore

Week 4: 58 crore VS 56 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore VS 19.54 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore VS 11.9 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore VS 5.29 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore VS 3.71 crore

Day 58: 26 lakh VS 24 lakh

Day 59: 53 lakh VS 50 lakh

Total: 1182.50 crore VS 1106.33 crore

Dhurandhar 2 will soon arrive on OTT in India!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already been released on online platforms globally. According to the latest reports, Ranveer Singh’s sequel will premiere on JioHotstar on June 5, followed by its OTT premiere on Netflix from June 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 59 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1182.50 crore

India gross: 1395.35 crore

ROI: 425%

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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