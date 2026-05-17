Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu is shining bright at the box office. It scored the highest opening for a Kollywood film in 2026, and the strong momentum continued on Saturday, despite mixed word of mouth. The fantasy action drama has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, within 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2

After back-to-back failures with Kanguva and Retro, Suriya is expected to redeem himself with his latest release. The signs are favorable so far, as RJ Balaji’s directorial witnessed a 58% jump on its first Saturday. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected 24.15 crore on day 2.

The trends are fantastic so far, as it is witnessing better growth than any Tamil film released in 2026. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has surged to 39.65 crore net after two days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 46.78 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.5 crore

Day 2: 24.15 crore

Total: 39.65 crore

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026

In the last 24 hours, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, and Kara. It is now the 5th highest Tamil grosser of 2026. Today, LIK will also be crossed like a cake walk.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 ( India net collection):

Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Company: 43.07 crore Karuppu: 39.65 crore (2 days) Kara: 36.18 crore* With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar: 8.59 crore

Karuppu Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 39.65 crore

Budget recovery: 30.5%

India gross: 46.78 crore

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