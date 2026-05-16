Tamil action drama Karuppu roared loud in BMS sales on the opening day. Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer was released in theatres on May 15, 2026. It joined the likes of Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, but missed the top 10. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Karuppu Box Office Day 1 BMS sales

According to the latest update, Karuppu registered ticket sales of 704K on day 1 on the online ticket-booking platform, BookMyShow. It also sold around 75K tickets through pre-sales, taking the total sales to a whopping 775K. It is worth noting that the action drama has been released in only two languages: Tamil and Telugu. Without a Pan-India release, attaining such figures is indeed commendable.

Suriya’s film joined the 700K club in BMS sales on the opening day, alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie (715K), Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 (729K), and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (756K).

Misses entry into the top 10 BMS sales on day 1

Despite attaining such impressive heights, Karuppu missed a big feat. It could not enter the top 10 all-time highest BMS sales on day 1. It missed the mark by only 14K, staying behind Coolie.

Check out the top 10 highest BMS sales in Indian cinema on day 1 (pre-sales not included):

Pushpa 2: 1.76 million Dhurandhar 2: 1.64 million Kantara: Chapter 1: 1.28 million Jawan: 1.14 million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.12 million Salaar: 925K Animal: 890K Leo: 756K Stree 2: 729K Coolie: 715K

Note: Rajinikanth’s Jailer has not been included in the data due to conflicting trade and official data. It definitely crossed the 600K mark, but the production data claims ticket sales of over 1 million on day 1.

All said and done, Karuppu has made a fantastic start in BMS sales. Word of mouth is mixed, so it remains to be seen whether Suriya‘s film maintains the momentum during the opening weekend.

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