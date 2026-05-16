Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani led Bhooth Bangla is maintaining a steady momentum in India. It is close to concluding a month in theatres and emerging as the 4th highest-grossing horror-comedy of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for the exciting box office report on day 29.

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned in India?

Bhooth Bangla dropped below the one crore mark on day 29, as it brought in 75 lakh, as per estimates. Apart from Dhurandhar 2, it is facing competition from new releases like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Daadi Ki Shaadi, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, and Raja Shivaji. There’s been a significant reduction in screen count, but growth is expected to pick up during the fifth weekend.

The net box office collection in India has reached 181.96 crore net, which is approximately 214.71 crore in gross earnings. Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu co-starrer is a plus affair with returns of 61.96 crore in 29 days.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Day 29 – 75 lakh

Total – 181.96 crore

Battle against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 begins!

Akshay Kumar starrer is now competing against Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the 5th highest-grossing horror-comedy of all time in India. It needs only 3.61 crore more in the kitty, which will be easily collected during the weekend.

Check out the highest-grossing horror-comedy films of all time in Indian cinema (net collection):

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 281.56 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 185.57 crore Bhooth Bangla – 181.96 crore (29 days) Thamma – 157.05 crore The Raja Saab – 146.04 crore Stree – 129.67 crore Munjya – 108 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 29 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 181.96 crore

ROI: 61.96 crore

ROI%: 51.63%

India gross: 214.71 crore

Verdict: Plus

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