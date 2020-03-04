Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 Beats Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again On Its Satellite Run!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 is a huge blockbuster on satellite as the movie records 4.75 crore impressions after four peak time screenings beating the previous record-holder Golmaal Again which recorded 4.56 crore impressions.

The movie has become the biggest comedy entertainer on satellite run and only comes second to Baahubali 2 overall which recorded over 6.75 crore impressions after four screenings.

Housefull 4 made its historic mark on television with its first two screenings and zoomed past other big blockbusters on television like Judwaa 2, Golmaal Again, Tiger Zinda Hai, Baaghi 2, 2.0 (Hindi) and Total Dhamaal.

All these films marked around 2.50 crore impressions barring Golmaal Again which had 3.25 crore approx whereas Housefull 4 recorded 3.50 crore impressions after its first two screenings.

Housefull 4 was the biggest comedy franchise film in the history of Bollywood and earned over 200 crores during its box office run. The movie was presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!